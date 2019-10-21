Bill Maher heads to North Charleston Performing Arts Center this February

Provocative TV talk show host and comedian Bill Maher will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Feb. 16, 2020. Tickets for the show go on sale this Fri. Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
Maher has been talking politics for over two decades now, starting with the aptly titled show Politically Incorrect, on Comedy Central back in 1993. Most recently, he made headlines, offering president Donald Trump $1 million dollars to leave office, saying, "You love money."
Maher is the host of Real Time, an HBO show that's earned him 34 Emmy nominations; he won his first Emmy in 2014 for his work as executive producer of the HBO series, Vice.
He's written five books including New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer and The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.
Maher visited the PAC back in 2015, when he chatted with City Paper about what exactly is wrong with conservatives: "I have a lot of conservative friends. I meet them on the show, and over the years we talk after the show. They tend to be the nicest people except when it comes to dealing or thinking about people who are not like them. That seems to me, their tragic flaw."