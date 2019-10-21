October 21, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Artisan Global hosts art show and benefit night at Redux on Thurs. Oct. 24 

Breaking cycles of poverty

click to enlarge Dorset Carroll is an artist based in Uganda - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Dorset Carroll is an artist based in Uganda
On Thurs. Oct. 24, Artisan Global, I'll Vibe the Tribe, and Straight to Art host an Artisan Impact Gallery and Benefit Event from 6-8 p.m at Redux Studios. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Artisan Global's team is based in Charleston and works with international artisan businesses to "elevate entrepreneurs and break cycles of extreme poverty."

Proceeds from Thursday's event at Redux will go toward Artisan Global's construction of a multi-purpose artisan workplace in Gulu, Uganda, which will create over 100 jobs for local entrepreneurs.

Artists, designers, chefs, photographers, and DJs from Uganda and Charleston have donated their time and work for this fundraising evening — check out the full list of participants online. Guests can peruse works from over 30 artists while enjoying a silent auction, speakers, interactive media, a pop-up market of local/global artisan products, light bites, and cocktails.

Can't make it out? You can still donate to the cause online at artisanglobal.org.

