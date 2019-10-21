Artisan Global hosts art show and benefit night at Redux on Thurs. Oct. 24 

click to enlarge
Provided
Dorset Carroll is an artist based in Uganda
On Thurs. Oct. 24, Artisan Global
, I'll Vibe the Tribe
, and Straight to Art
host an Artisan Impact Gallery and Benefit Event from 6-8 p.m at Redux Studios
are $20 and can be purchased online.
Artisan Global's team is based in Charleston and works with international artisan businesses to "elevate entrepreneurs and break cycles of extreme poverty."
Proceeds from Thursday's event at Redux will go toward Artisan Global's construction of a multi-purpose artisan workplace in Gulu, Uganda, which will create over 100 jobs for local entrepreneurs.
Artists, designers, chefs, photographers, and DJs from Uganda and Charleston have donated their time and work for this fundraising evening — check out the full list of participants
online. Guests can peruse works from over 30 artists while enjoying a silent auction, speakers, interactive media, a pop-up market of local/global artisan products, light bites, and cocktails.
Can't make it out? You can still donate to the cause online at artisanglobal.org
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Oct. 24
Price:
$20+
