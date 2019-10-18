Local photographer Stephanie Stein releases Nude in Nature 2020 Calendar

click to enlarge
Stephanie Stein
Showcasing her 2020 calendar
This week, local photographer Stephanie Stein released her Nude in Nature 2020 Calendar. The calendar can be purchased through her website
for $25.
You may recognize Stein as one of the four photographers City Paper
recently featured in our cover story, "Fresh Look." Stein says that she talks with her models before every photoshoot, "I ask them about their stories, their traumas, so we can work through it together." This conversation leads to real, raw photos.
The Nude in Nature calendar features 12 8.5" x 11" images, and Stein is featured in three of them.
The best part, she notes, is that you have 12 prints to keep after the year is over.
Follow all of Stein's work online at stephaniestein.net.