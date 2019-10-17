Thursday, October 17, 2019
Theatre 99's Laugh Lab gives you a chance to be a part of the show each Friday
Get up and giggle
Lilli Serral
Thu, Oct 17, 2019
Ever wanted to try your hand at some improv? Well, here's your chance to be a part of the live comedy fun.
Theatre 99 is rolling out a new show every Friday night at 10 p.m. called Laugh Lab where new and experimental groups and performers get to work on their show in front of an audience.
The best part? The entire show is built by the creativity of the audience, because anyone can shout out suggestions during the show. That's right, you can give your two cents on what subject material the improv team builds the show on.
Laugh Lab is an opportunity for local improv comedians and theater goers to let loose and explore their own creativity. Oh, and it's free.
@ Theatre 99
280 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, 10 p.m.
