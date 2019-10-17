See "I Heard Chicago Crying: Outcry" on Oct. 26 at Burke High School 

click to enlarge
Provided by Anastatia Ketchen
"I Heard Chicago Crying: Outcry" will only be performed for one night
On Sat. Oct. 26, Unlocking Potential students are teaming up with D.R.I.V.E.N. LLC and activist Anastatia Ketchen to perform "I Heard Chicago Crying: Outcry" (IHCC) at Burke High School.
Unlocking Potential is an organization aimed at improving and strengthening the community through education, creative arts, and life skills and team building activities.
Based on Ketchen's book of the same name, the production addresses the issues of hate crimes and gun violence. The performance demonstrates how social and community problems like gentrification, poverty, and the school to prison pipeline contribute to violent acts in inner city neighborhoods.
The goal of the production is to raise awareness of the increasing discriminatory violence in the country and reinstate the value of life.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on unlockingpotentialinyou.com
, or by calling (843) 834-7839. A copy of the book "I heard Chicago Crying: Outcry" will be included with purchase.
@ Burke High School
244 President St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
Price:
$25
Theater