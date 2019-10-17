Marianne Williamson set to visit Mt. Pleasant studio for event on Oct. 29

click to enlarge
Williamson hopes to pick up steam and discuss spirituality in S.C.
On Tues. Oct. 29, 2020 candidate Marianne Williamson will be stopping at Satsang Yoga
in Mt. Pleasant from 6-9 p.m. Spend the evening with her with a yoga class from 6-7:15 p.m., led by owners Jeffrey Cohen and Andrea Boyd, followed by meditation and discussion from 7:30-9 p.m.
The event is open to the public, and guests are asked to bring money for donations to benefit Williamson's presidential campaign, and for attendees to register
for a head count.
The successful businesswoman, political activist, author of best-selling books, and Democratic presidential candidate has counseled leaders ranging from business to culture to politics and co-founded The Peace Alliance
.
Williamson's platform differs from typical campaigns by emphasizing spirituality, peace, and love. She notes, "spiritual audiences haven't always been happy with my political activism, and political audiences haven't always been happy with my spiritual convictions, but the combination of the two is who I am."
Although she did not take the stage on the Democratic debate this past week, Williamson was the most-Googled candidate in 49 states after the debate in July.
For more info on Williamson and her campaign, visit marianne2020.com
.
@ Satsang Yoga
1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant,
SC
When: Tue., Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
(843) 817-3899
Price:
$25-$100 suggested donation
