Thursday, October 17, 2019
Drink, create, and learn at the next Cultivate SciArt happy hour at Palmetto Brewing Co.
Beer makes us smarter
by Lilli Serral
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 1:23 PM
On Tues. Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m., head to a SciArt (science and art, natch) happy hour at Palmetto Brewing. Hosted by Cultivate, an organization dedicated to making knowledge and creativity accessible to everyone, this happy hour features beer, food, knowledge, and art.
Tickets are free for students and just $15 for everyone else
.
As you could guess, the SciArt Happy Hour is divided into two sections: science and art. The science portion of the event will be led by Jared Bramblett as he answers the question "Can Charleston engineer our way out of flooding?" and shares his striking photography to illustrate the city's flooding threat.
Then, artist Marielena Martinez will lead a DIY kinetic mobile workshop, where you can learn about and build your own mobile to take home, all while sipping on discounted pints and enjoying light bites.
Learn more about Cultivate and their mission online
.
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
(843) 937-0903
Price:
$15, Free/students
