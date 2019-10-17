Thursday, October 17, 2019

Drink, create, and learn at the next Cultivate SciArt happy hour at Palmetto Brewing Co.

Beer makes us smarter

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 1:23 PM

On Tues. Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m., head to a SciArt (science and art, natch) happy hour at Palmetto Brewing. Hosted by Cultivate, an organization dedicated to making knowledge and creativity accessible to everyone, this happy hour features beer, food, knowledge, and art.
Related Cultivate SC holds workshops combining science lessons, art instruction, and happy hour: Common Ground
Cultivate SC holds workshops combining science lessons, art instruction, and happy hour
Common Ground
A molecular biologist, an art teacher, and a painter walk into a wine bar. No, this is not the beginning of a joke, but it is the beginning of a story about three friends who decided that science and art are best served with wine and conversation.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features

Tickets are free for students and just $15 for everyone else.

click to enlarge https---cdn.evbuc.com-images-75392531-209307914608-1-origina.jpg

As you could guess, the SciArt Happy Hour is divided into two sections: science and art. The science portion of the event will be led by Jared Bramblett as he answers the question "Can Charleston engineer our way out of flooding?" and shares his striking photography to illustrate the city's flooding threat.

Then, artist Marielena Martinez will lead a DIY kinetic mobile workshop, where you can learn about and build your own mobile to take home, all while sipping on discounted pints and enjoying light bites.

Learn more about Cultivate and their mission online.
Event Details CultivateSciArt Happy Hour-Engineering Our Way Out of Flooding!
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
(843) 937-0903
Price: $15, Free/students
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Events

  •  CultivateSciArt Happy Hour-Engineering Our Way Out of Flooding! @ Palmetto Brewing Co.

    • Tue., Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m. $15, Free/students
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS