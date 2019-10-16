Modelo brings Charleston mural to life to honor Day of the Dead

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
La Catrina hands you a brew
To celebrate Día de Los Muertos, Modelo
has created a new augmented reality experience located at 516 King St. (on the corner of Reid and King streets).
To see the mural live and in action, head to the sight, visit ModeloMural.com
, and aim any smartphone at the mural to unlock the 3-D, eye-catching design. No app is required, and you'll want to crank the volume to get the full experience.
The mural showcases three-dimensional marigolds with fluttering pedals, an ofrenda, illuminated candles, and an interactive La Catrina whose arm transforms into a skeleton as she flicks off the cap of a Modelo Especial bottle and hands it to the viewer.
Be sure to stop by the mural now through Nov. 3.
Modelo Mural Dia de Los Muertos AR Campaign from Groove Jones on Vimeo.