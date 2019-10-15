Charleston County Public Library is hitting the road in 2020 with their new and improved Mobile Library

click to enlarge
The library's 1950s bookmobile patrons knew how important access to books can be
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will be more accessible than ever before through their new Mobile Library set to launch in early 2020.
Their previous model of the traveling library was called the bookmobile. The idea of the new Mobile Library is that it be better equipped, more easily accessible, and will offer computer usage and programming.
“This vehicle will be bigger and better, providing way more than checking out books and DVDs,” said executive director Angela Craig in a press release. “It’s a library on wheels that will provide materials for checkout, but also offer computer-use, our story times, and other signature programming. It will deliver the services that are embedded in our core four functions — community engagement, educational success, workforce development, and literacy.”
The routes for the new Mobile Library are being evaluated. CCPL is attempting to reach populations that are currently underserved. As such, they are accepting suggestions for organizations, facilities, and businesses that would like to be evaluated as a possible recurring stop for the library.
Fill out this form
by Mon. Nov. 4 to be considered. For more information visit ccpl.org.