North Charleston annual poster design competition seeking entries for the 2020 Arts Fest

2019 competition winner — "Shadow Boxer" by Joseph Kameen
The 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest
is seeking participants to enter art for their annual poster design competition. The deadline for submitted works is Sun. Dec. 15 and there is no entry fee to submit to the competition.
The winning poster design will be designated as the official poster design for the event to be used on all promotional material including billboards, advertisements, and programs.
The chosen artist will receive a $500 award and a solo exhibition in May of 2020 hosted by the North Charleston City Gallery. The poster will also be featured in the City Hall as a part of the city’s Public Art Collection.
Artwork may be accepted in mediums such as acrylic, drawing, paint, oil, watercolor, and 2-D mixed media.
The North Charleston Arts Fest is a five-day cultural celebration of the arts and has drawn artists, performers and visitors from around the country for more than 35 years.
Entries are accepted here
— artists may submit a maximum of three pieces. For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest, visit their website or contact the city’s Cultural Arts Department at (843)740-5854 or at culturalarts@northcharleston.org.