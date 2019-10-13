The Broadway musical Waitress heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this February 

click to enlarge Provided by Alan Coker

Event Details Waitress @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Feb. 7-9 Price: $40+ Theater Map

Coming February 2020, the hit Broadway musicalwill be playing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for three nights, Feb. 7-9.The quirky and heartwarming musical is about a diner waitress named Jenna who dreams of escaping her turbulent marriage and the monotony of small-town life. When a pie baking contest with a grand prize presents a way out, Jenna must take a chance in hopes of finding true happiness.is the first Broadway musical with an all-female creative team, featuring original music and lyrics written by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.Reserved seats go on sale on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or on the Ticketmaster website.