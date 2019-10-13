October 13, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

The Broadway musical Waitress heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this February 

Tickets on sale Oct. 14

By
Don't miss the opportunity to see "Waitress" the Musical on Feb. 7, 8, or 9!
  • Provided by Alan Coker
  • Don't miss the opportunity to see "Waitress" the Musical on Feb. 7, 8, or 9!
Coming February 2020, the hit Broadway musical Waitress will be playing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for three nights, Feb. 7-9.

The quirky and heartwarming musical is about a diner waitress named Jenna who dreams of escaping her turbulent marriage and the monotony of small-town life. When a pie baking contest with a grand prize presents a way out, Jenna must take a chance in hopes of finding true happiness.

Waitress is the first Broadway musical with an all-female creative team, featuring original music and lyrics written by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Reserved seats go on sale on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or on the Ticketmaster website.
Event Details Waitress
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Feb. 7-9
Price: $40+
Theater
Map

