The inaugural STEMapalooza aims to inspire K-12 students to pursue STEM careers this Sat. Oct. 12

The National Society of Black Engineers Charleston chapter are hosting the inaugural STEMapalooza.

Event Details STEMapalooza @ 1505 King St. 1505 King St. Extension North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Sat., Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Family + Kids Map

To help “STEMulate” an interest in science, technology, engineering and math in K-12 students, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Charleston Professionals is holding the first-ever STEMapalooza.This event will be held this Sat. Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BoomTown software on upper King Street.The NSBE is co-hosting STEMapalooza with Charleston Women in Tech. The event will include a number of kid-friendly STEM activities with the aid of local tech companies and organizations.NSBE is dedicated to “increas[ing] the number of culturally-responsible black engineers who excel academically, success professionally, and positively impact the community.”This event is bringing them one step closer to achieving this goal, inspiring youth to develop an interest in science, technology, engineering and math.For more information or questions about STEMapalooza, or if you are looking to volunteer at the event, contact Edward Copes at programs@nsbecharleston.org.