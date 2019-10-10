Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Children's Museum hosts award-winning silhouette artist Clay Rice on Sat. Oct. 12

A profile in profiles

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 3:10 PM

Parents and kids alike will love this special experience at The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry as the Museum hosts award-winning artist Clay Rice this Sat. Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rice, a local artist, is considered one of the finest silhouettists in the world. His work is loved by many, and he can draw and cut a silhouette in just one minute. Rice travels far and wide to bring his art (and family tradition) to families everywhere.


click to enlarge A cool gift for kids and parents alike - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • A cool gift for kids and parents alike


A $48 appointment gets you two custom silhouette cut outs of one child and admission to the Children's Museum for the day so you and your kiddo can stay and play. Online registration is required, so head to the CML website to reserve your spot. 
Event Details Award-Winning Silhouette Sessions
@ Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
25 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m.
Price: $48
Buy Tickets
Visual Arts and Family + Kids
Map
Topics: Family & Kids

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  •  Award-Winning Silhouette Sessions @ Children's Museum of the Lowcountry

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m. $48
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS