The Children's Museum hosts award-winning silhouette artist Clay Rice on Sat. Oct. 12

A cool gift for kids and parents alike

Event Details Award-Winning Silhouette Sessions @ Children's Museum of the Lowcountry 25 Ann St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m. Price: $48 Visual Arts and Family + Kids Map

Parents and kids alike will love this special experience at The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry as the Museum hosts award-winning artist Clay Rice this Sat. Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Rice, a local artist, is considered one of the finest silhouettists in the world. His work is loved by many, and he can draw and cut a silhouette in just one minute. Rice travels far and wide to bring his art (and family tradition) to families everywhere.A $48 appointment gets you two custom silhouette cut outs of one child and admission to the Children's Museum for the day so you and your kiddo can stay and play. Online registration is required, so head to the CML website to reserve your spot.