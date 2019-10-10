Thursday, October 10, 2019
The Children's Museum hosts award-winning silhouette artist Clay Rice on Sat. Oct. 12
A profile in profiles
by Lilli Serral
on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 3:10 PM
Parents and kids alike will love this special experience at The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry as the Museum hosts award-winning artist Clay Rice
this Sat. Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rice, a local artist, is considered one of the finest silhouettists in the world. His work is loved by many, and he can draw and cut a silhouette in just one minute. Rice travels far and wide to bring his art (and family tradition) to families everywhere.
A cool gift for kids and parents alike
A $48 appointment gets you two custom silhouette cut outs of one child and admission to the Children's Museum for the day so you and your kiddo can stay and play. Online registration is required, so head to the CML website
to reserve your spot.
@ Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
25 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m.
Price:
$48
