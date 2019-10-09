October 09, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Market Street welcomes newest Charleston gallery, DE LA Gallery 

New art in the heart of Charleston

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Jorge de la Torriente is a self-taught photographer - PROVIDED BY NICHOLAS ESSIG
  • Provided by Nicholas Essig
  • Jorge de la Torriente is a self-taught photographer
The newest art gallery to open in Charleston is DE LA Gallery, located at 36 N. Market St. The gallery features the work of one photographer, Jorge de la Torriente of Key West, Fla.

Torriente is a self-taught photographer who won the prestigious, international Hasselblad Masters Award in photography in 2018. 

Torriente's photography takes a minimalist and modern approach, incorporating different techniques with exposure time and lighting. In this effect, many of his photos depict natural symmetry and patterns that can be found in both cities and nature from around the world.

The DE LA Gallery on N Market St. is the third of Jorge de la Torriente's galleries and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location Details DE LA Gallery
36 North Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS