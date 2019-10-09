Market Street welcomes newest Charleston gallery, DE LA Gallery 

click to enlarge
Provided by Nicholas Essig
Jorge de la Torriente is a self-taught photographer
The newest art gallery to open in Charleston is DE LA Gallery, located at 36 N. Market St. The gallery features the work of one photographer, Jorge de la Torriente of Key West, Fla.
Torriente is a self-taught photographer who won the prestigious, international Hasselblad Masters Award
in photography in 2018.
Torriente's photography takes a minimalist and modern approach, incorporating different techniques with exposure time and lighting. In this effect, many of his photos depict natural symmetry and patterns that can be found in both cities and nature from around the world.
The DE LA Gallery on N Market St. is the third of Jorge de la Torriente's galleries
and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.