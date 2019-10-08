Third annual James Sawers Jr. Speaker Series to feature sociologist Wendy Cadge 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Wendy Cadge is an expert of contemporary American religious demographics
The third annual James Sawers Jr. Speaker Series sponsored by the Charleston Interreligious Council is being headlined by sociologist Wendy Cadge, a professor at Brandeis University.
The series of talks are open to the public and free of charge, and will be hosted at various locations around Charleston from Nov. 7-9.
As an expert of contemporary American religious demographics, Professor Cadge’s talk, “God Around the Edges: Moral Frameworks in Times of Crisis” delves into the opportunities for scholars to learn about suffering and humanity through the work of chaplains. She will also be leading discussions about the presence of religion in the everyday pillars of experience such as health care and higher education.
The series of talks has been recently named for the late Dr. James Sawers Jr., former president of the Christian-Jewish Council of Greater Charleston.
“I am thrilled to honor Dr. Sawers by talking about the many ways religion is a force for cooperation and conflict in this contemporary world,” said Professor Cadge. “During this series, we will work together to understand how and where people find meaning and purpose in their lives, especially as membership in traditional religious organizations decline.”
Learn more about this keynote talk, as well as the three additional lectures, online at cicouncil.org
.