October 08, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery now open in new location on Market Street 

Bringing art to the heart of Charleston

click to enlarge Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery's new location on N. Market St. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBB HELMKAMP
  • Photo courtesy of Robb Helmkamp
  • Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery's new location on N. Market St.
After 11 years on Church Street Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery has moved to a new location at 84 N. Market St., in the heart of downtown. The new location officially opened full-time on Oct. 1. 

Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery opened 30 years ago during the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, and it has featured over 300 prominent local artists since its debut. The co-op is owned and run by its current members, and the gallery currently features 41 local and regional artists of various styles and mediums. 

Stop by the new location daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and learn more online at charlestoncrafts.org.
Location Details Charleston Crafts Gallery and Cooperative
84 N. Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
Map

