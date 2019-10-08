Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery now open in new location on Market Street 

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Robb Helmkamp
-
Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery's new location on N. Market St.
After 11 years on Church Street Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery has moved to a new location at 84 N. Market St., in the heart of downtown. The new location officially opened full-time on Oct. 1.
Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery opened 30 years ago during the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, and it has featured over 300 prominent local artists since its debut. The co-op is owned and run by its current members, and the gallery currently features 41 local and regional artists of various styles and mediums.
Stop by the new location daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and learn more online at charlestoncrafts.org
