Laugh it up at Forte Jazz Lounge's Comedy Nights starting Oct.16 

Ritch Shydner will be performing on Oct. 16
Calling all comedy fans: Forte Jazz Lounge will be hosting comedy nights every Wed. starting Oct. 16. Make sure to bring your friends (and your funny bone) and head to the jazz lounge for laughs, drinks, and quality entertainment.
The first show to kick off the comedy nights will be performed by none other than Ritch Shydner, the celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, and writer.
You may recognize Shydner from TV classics Married...With Children
, Roseanne
, and Designing Women
(just to name a few). Or maybe you've caught him on the big screen in the cult favorites Roxanne
and Beverly Hills Cop II
.
The evening starts at 7 p.m. with Shydner's highly praised lecture on the History of Stand-up, followed by a quick Q&A session. The lecture can be described as a "funny and insightful multi-media presentation about the history of an original American art
form, stand-up comedy, and what all the jokes and laughter say about America."
Stick around for the stand-up show at 9:30 p.m. and enjoy a performance by one of the country's most noteworthy comedians. Hopefully this show will be a little less riotous than Shydner's last appearance in Charleston in 1993 (in which he was heckled by actor Sean Penn)!
Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased online.
@ Forte Jazz Lounge
475 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Wed., Oct. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
Comedy