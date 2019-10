Laugh it up at Forte Jazz Lounge's Comedy Nights starting Oct.16 

click to enlarge Provided by ritchshydner.com

Ritch Shydner will be performing on Oct. 16

Event Details Comedy Night featuring Ritch Shydner @ Forte Jazz Lounge 475 King St. Downtown Charleston, sc When: Wed., Oct. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Price: $25 Comedy Map

Calling all comedy fans: Forte Jazz Lounge will be hosting comedy nights every Wed. starting Oct. 16. Make sure to bring your friends (and your funny bone) and head to the jazz lounge for laughs, drinks, and quality entertainment.The first show to kick off the comedy nights will be performed by none other than Ritch Shydner, the celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, and writer.You may recognize Shydner from TV classics, and(just to name a few). Or maybe you've caught him on the big screen in the cult favoritesandThe evening starts at 7 p.m. with Shydner's highly praised lecture on the History of Stand-up, followed by a quick Q&A session. The lecture can be described as a "funny and insightful multi-media presentation about the history of an original American artform, stand-up comedy, and what all the jokes and laughter say about America."Stick around for the stand-up show at 9:30 p.m. and enjoy a performance by one of the country's most noteworthy comedians. Hopefully this show will be a little less riotous than Shydner's last appearance in Charleston in 1993 (in which he was heckled by actor Sean Penn)!Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased online.