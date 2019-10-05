MUSC physician Jeb Hallett will lead special art tours at the Gibbes

click to enlarge
Get in touch with art — and how you react to it — during these tours
The worlds of art and science are often seen as opposites — one driven by boundless creativity and the other driven by logic and reason. When the average museum-goer looks at artwork they are often hoping for stimulation through a beautiful image, sound, or experience and if they are lucky, the art will make them feel
something.
The Gibbes Museum of Art is bridging this gap with a tour led by Dr. Jeb Hallett
.
Hallett is a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina and boasts a reputation
in the medical field through his studies of the vascular system and contributions to complex surgical procedures. Hallett is combining his passion for medicine and his love of art to explore art collections through the lens of a physician.
On Oct. 9 and 30 at 6 p.m., Hallett will guide a tour through the Gibbes, giving his analysis and thoughts on the collection of work through his perspective as a physician. Discussions will cover topics such as participant observational skill-building, emphatic reflection, and pattern recognition, all important to a skilled clinician.
This tour is free for members of the museum and is included with admission for non-members.
More info on the tour and other events at the Gibbes can be found
online.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Oct. 9, 6-7 p.m. and Wed., Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m.
Visual Arts and Lectures + Seminars