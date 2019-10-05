Hed Hi Media and Pabst Blue Ribbon host San Francisco street art legend Apexer 

click to enlarge Provided

An Apexer mural in Long Beach, Calif.

Street Art in Charleston @ Hed Hi Media 654 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, Hed Hi Media and Pabst Blue Ribbon will host a "Street Art in Charleston" event at Hed Hi's studio from 6 to 9 p.m.The event will include a gallery display of notable street artists, including Shepard Fairey, DFace, Cleon Peterson, and more. There will also be a live mural painting by local street artist Jonathan Rypkema. To top it all off, there will be even more live mural painting — from San Francisco street art legend Apexer.Apexer's work is featured all over the San Francisco Bay Area, most notably at SFMOMA and Bluxome Alley, as well as in galleries across the country. His work has also been featured in many documentaries and publications regarding the Mission District of San Francisco.The event will take place at Hed Hi's Studio at 654 King St., and attendance is free. There will be live music by Mummbls and The Black Olive, and PBR is providing free libations for all attendees 21 and over.