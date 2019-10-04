Friday, October 4, 2019

Add this Rocky Horror event at Queen Street Playhouse to your Halloweek plans

Come one, come spooky

Posted by Lilli Serral on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM


It's officially spooky season, y'all. If you don't have plans for the night before Halloween, you're going to want to get tickets for The Rocky Horror Experience, held at Queen Street Playhouse on Oct. 30 at 7 and 10 p.m.

This isn't your typical 'shadow cast' experience of the cult classic film. This show will feature props, callbacks, a costume contest, and even some of Charleston's best vocalists performing select numbers live throughout the film. The bar will also be open for business throughout the night.

The event is a special celebration in partnership with Queen Street Playhouse for What If? Productions as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

You can purchase tickets here for $20/adult or $15/student. Leave the kiddos at home because this one's for adults only.

