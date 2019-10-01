Ridgeville's Field and Flow three-day gathering promises healing and nourishment

Get away from the city and attend the third annual Field and Flow gathering, a three-day event that celebrates the healing arts, community, and nourishment from Nov. 1-3 at the Natural Gathering Grounds
in Ridgeville, S.C.
Tickets for the “boutique festival experience” are on sale now; you can buy several different passes, from the 'weekend warrior' pass to the 'elevated experience' to a variety of individual events.
Your ticket grants you access to workshops in tie dying, macrame, herb and lifestyle practices, healing, and more. Nightly bonfire jam sessions will be held throughout the weekend, and you can check out a variety of movement and holistic wellness classes.
In addition to all this, opportunities such as a guided kayak tour are available for purchase. You can purchase meals for the whole weekend with several different Nourishment Passes. There will also be food vendors onsite to purchase items as you go.
For more information on the offerings and to purchase tickets, head to fieldandflowfest.com
.