Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Awareness Month kicks off with a special dinner on Oct. 2

Jonathan Boncek
Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/ Geechee Nation will be honored during Gullah/Geechee heritage awareness month
October is Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Awareness Month and it kicks off on Oct. 2 with a ribbon-cutting of the Queen Quet Gullah/Geechee Legacy Library.
The celebration honors the work Queen Quet has done for the Gullah/Geechee Nation and will include a night of food, dance, live reading, and music.
The event will be hosted at the Destiny Cafe at Scott's Grand's Reception Hall and Corporate Center in North Charleston at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required and those who are interested can sign up here.
Queen Quet will share excerpts from her novels and after the readings, she will sit down for book and CD signings. A Gullah/Geechee dinner and dance will follow accompanied by music from All Mobile Productions.
Guests are asked to bring a Gullah/Geechee or Black history book to donate to a collection at the cafe, run by Ragina Scott Saunders.
Queen Quet is the Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation and the founder of the premier advocacy organization for the continuation of Gullah/Geechee culture, the Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition. She has been honored by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (the founders of Black History Month) as a "Living Legend" and has represented the Gullah/Geechee Nation in front of the United Nations, human rights groups, documentaries, and more. More information on her extensive work can be found at QueenQuet.com.
Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Awareness Month coincides with the MOJA arts festival in Charleston, and Black History Month in the United Kingdom, and for the month of October, Queen Quet will be traveling throughout the UK to spread awareness of the Gullah/Geechee Nation abroad.
Throughout the month, the public is encouraged to tune in to Gullah/Geechee Riddim Radio
and Gullah/Geechee TV
to follow Queen Quet's activities in the UK as well as learn accurate history about the Gullah/Geechee Nation.
The month of celebration will come to a close on Sat. Nov. 2 at Geechee Kunda in Riceboro, Ga. for a fundraiser at the museum and cultural history interpretive site on the Georgia Coast.
For more information about the month of awareness and the Gullah/Geechee Nation, visit GullahGeecheeNation.com
