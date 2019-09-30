Yeah we still have no idea why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting married in Bluffton today

In case you live under a pop culture rock (can we join you?), you've likely heard that pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin, are getting married at Montage Palmetto Bluff today, Mon. Sept. 30.
The two legally got married about a year ago, but according to People magazine
this Lowcountry shindig is meant to be a "religious ceremony" for friends and family.
People
mag also claims that Bieber and Baldwin have "no personal ties" to this area, so no, we don't know why they're getting married here.
Daily Mail
did manage to snag a few blurry shots of the Bieber fam coming or going on a dock, supposedly heading to their rehearsal dinner over the weekend.
Of course, we're certain we will see more blurry pics of the couple soon.
In a recent Instagram story
, Bieber noted that "Montage water just hits different," with a zoomed in video of plastic water bottles featuring the Montage logo
.
Even Congressman Joe Cunningham couldn't resist giving a nod to the Biebs, with an awful tweet this afternoon that 100 percent drew the groans of every Gen Z-er on his staff.
Montage Palmetto Bluff is set within a 20,000-acre community between Hilton Head Island and Savannah. The resort features a nature preserve, two villages, nine "Southern-inspired dining options," a marina, and a golf course.
I mean, yeah, if we could afford the hop (on a private jet
, ofc) to the ol' Bluff, we'd get married there too.