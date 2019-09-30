Dancing With The Stars Live Tour 2020 Coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center

click to enlarge
Dancing with the Stars
has announced a live tour for this upcoming winter and will be performing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Thurs. Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour 2020 are on sale now
. VIP packages are available as well
, including meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise, and photo opportunities.
The performers are going on the road in their longest tour to date, featuring fan-favorite professional dancers dazzling audiences with all the dance styles seen on the hit ABC TV show.
The performance will include a variety of showstopping routines alongside special numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from the Cha-Cha to the Foxtrot. The tour gives audiences the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamor, and glitz they watch on their television every Monday night.
The live tour promises a night of spectacular dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Whitney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater, with more surprise guests to be announced.
The tour doesn't include the celebrity 'stars' its television counterpart relies upon, but instead is a unique show featuring some of the greatest dancers in the world.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
Price:
$58.50
