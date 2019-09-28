Saturday, September 28, 2019
Charleston Horticultural Society presents "The Gardens of Piet Oudolf" screening on Mon. Sept. 30
by Ryan Rothkopf
on Sat, Sep 28, 2019 at 9:37 AM
After a highly successful and sought-after first viewing, Charleston Horticultural Society is holding an encore showing of the film Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,
a flick about revolutionary landscape designer, you guessed it, Piet Oudolf.
The screening takes place on Mon. Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Queen Street Playhouse. Tickets will be sold for $5 for members of the Charleston Horticultural Society and $10 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online
The immersive film follows landscape designer Oudolf, taking viewers through his process, his work, and the ecological inspiration and impacts of his designs. Oudolf is well-known for public works such as the Lurie Garden in Chicago as well as the High Line in New York City.
The film’s runtime is 75 minutes, and the theater bar will be open for snacks and drinks.
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$5/CHS Hort members, $10/general
