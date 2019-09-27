Gaillard Center announces Dance.Laugh.Learn as early childhood artist-in-residence 

Last week, the Charleston Gaillard Center's education program announced Dance.Laugh.Learn (DLL) as their early-childhood 2019-2020 artist-in-residence. DLL is a music, drama, and dance program that aims to improve childhood development through the arts.
DLL features two workshops, "A Sky Full of Stars" and "Soccer Stars," that promote physical education while incorporating dance and choreography, teamwork, problem-solving skills, and individual creativity.
"A Sky Full of Stars" is a space-themed hip-hop dance workshop that focuses on teaching interpretive movement and encouraging creativity. "Soccer Stars" will focus on stamina and agility through sports-themed choreography and a dance-based obstacle course.
The workshops will be taught by artists Rylee Coppel and Kerri Ford. For more information on the program and the workshops, visit the Charleston Gaillard Center online
.