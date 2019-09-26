Thursday, September 26, 2019

Vince Fabra taping a comedy special at Holy City Magic this Thurs. Sept. 26

Crack up with a local comedy star

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 10:18 AM

This Thurs. Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., Holy City Magic hosts a special show from local comedian Vince Fabra, which will be taped for his first ever comedy special.

Fabra, a Charleston-based comedian, has graced many of the city's stages, including Theatre 99 and the Sotille, among other stage-less venues. He also runs the monthly Upscale Firesale show at South of Broadway in North Charleston.

click to enlarge vincefabraheadshot.jpg

In addition to his local accomplishments, Fabra has performed nationally with comedy icons like Jamie Kennedy, Dusty Slay, and Jamie Lee.

For just ten bucks, you can see Fabra get on stage and bring the laughs, along with openers Sarah Napier and Andre Rodriguez. Bill Davis hosts.

If you haven't made it out to Holy City Magic, get in there. It's a boutique magic theater with only 50 seats, so you'll always get a great view.
Location Details Holy City Magic
49 1/2 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
(843) 437-4238
Map
Topics: Comedy

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS