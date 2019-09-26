Vince Fabra taping a comedy special at Holy City Magic this Thurs. Sept. 26

This Thurs. Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., Holy City Magic
hosts a special show from local comedian Vince Fabra, which will be taped for his first ever comedy special.
Fabra, a Charleston-based comedian, has graced many of the city's stages, including Theatre 99 and the Sotille, among other stage-less venues. He also runs the monthly Upscale Firesale show at South of Broadway in North Charleston.
In addition to his local accomplishments, Fabra has performed nationally with comedy icons like Jamie Kennedy, Dusty Slay, and Jamie Lee.
For just ten bucks, you can see Fabra get on stage and bring the laughs, along with openers Sarah Napier and Andre Rodriguez. Bill Davis hosts.
If you haven't made it out to Holy City Magic, get in there. It's a boutique magic theater with only 50 seats, so you'll always get a great view.