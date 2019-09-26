Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week

click to enlarge Provided

The street parade travels through downtown Charleston

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge aftcinc.com

"Miss Dessa" by the Art Forms and Theatre Concepts company

To kick off this year’s festival, youth ensembles, entertainers, and local groups will be coming together to celebrate the start of MOJA 2019. A feast for your eyes and your ears, the parade will feature marching bands, performances, and bright, exciting costumes. The festival as it is known today grew from the Charleston Black Arts Festival created in 1979, and debuted as the first annual MOJA Arts Festival in 1984. Since then, the celebration has become known as a significant, staple Charleston event bringing light to African-American and Caribbean arts.Pack up some blankets and beach chairs — this block party has it all. Featuring live reggae and rock performances, artists such as Mighty Joshua with the Zion 5 and Keith Porter, founder of vocal group the Itals will be performing that night bringing Jamaican roots to the stage for audiences. A range of ethnic, international food vendors will be setting up as well. Personal coolers are not permitted at this event.This comedy feature presents the Warnette family as they navigate the challenges and power struggle of inheriting shared property. The performance runs from Thurs. Sept 26 to Sun. Sept 29 and will delve into the lives of these very different family members as they attempt to negotiate a power struggle. The Art Forms and Theatre Concepts theater company is a local community nonprofit group that focuses on developing the African American experience on-stage.This showing features the 2019 documentary directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders about the Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Through archival footage, interviews, and a look back at her work, the film attempts to give a testimony of Toni Morrison's life as an author and as a massively important figure in the portrayal of African-American culture. The viewing will feature an introduction and poetry reading by Asiah Mae and Marcus Amaker.