Chucktown Comedy Supreme brings comedy and live music to Park Circle this October
Sounds tasty
Henry Riggs (left) and Maari Suorsa describe Nameless Numberhead's sketch comedy as "surveillance chic"
Chucktown Comedy Supreme heads to Park Circle to serve up some laughs and live music Fri. Oct. 4, 8-10 p.m. at South of Broadway Theatre. Buy tickets for the show online
; advance tickets are $10, day of are $15.
A show described as "a little bit of all the things," Chucktown Comedy Supreme features performances from comedy duo Nameless Numberhead, as well as comedians Sarah Napier, Scott Frank, and Lily Slay. Enjoy a performance from indie rock band Late Night TV
This eclectic group of comedy performers will be putting on, as Nameless Numberhead puts it: "salty sketch comedy, top shelf stand-up, and sweet and savory improv comedy." And Late Night TV is bringing all the "chunky hits."
