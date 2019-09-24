September 24, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Redux, Charleston Arts Festival, and Charleston Mag present new exhibition, "Above the Radar" 

click to enlarge Hurt was one of original artists featured in the Under the Radar shows - DONNA COOPER HURT
  • Donna Cooper Hurt
  • Hurt was one of original artists featured in the Under the Radar shows
From Oct. 4 through Nov. 2, Charleston Arts Festival, Redux Contemporary Art Center, and Charleston magazine present a new exhibition, Above the Radar, on display at Redux. Things kick off with an opening reception on Fri. Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

The exhibition will feature 16 of the local artists from the '06 and '11 Under the Radar exhibits, also presented by Charleston Mag.

Their works will demonstrate the breadth of growth in their careers since presenting their work at the City Gallery, highlighting the launch of their careers.

The exhibition hours are Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sat., 12-5 p.m.
Event Details Above the Radar
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Oct. 4-Nov. 2
Price: Free
