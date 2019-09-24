Redux, Charleston Arts Festival, and Charleston Mag present new exhibition, "Above the Radar" 

click to enlarge
Donna Cooper Hurt
Hurt was one of original artists featured in the Under the Radar shows
From Oct. 4 through Nov. 2, Charleston Arts Festival, Redux Contemporary Art Center, and Charleston
magazine present a new exhibition, Above the Radar
, on display at Redux. Things kick off with an opening reception on Fri. Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m.
The exhibition will feature 16 of the local artists from the '06 and '11 Under the Radar
exhibits, also presented by Charleston Mag.
Their works will demonstrate the breadth of growth in their careers since presenting their work at the City Gallery, highlighting the launch of their careers.
The exhibition hours are Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sat., 12-5 p.m.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Oct. 4-Nov. 2
Price:
Free
Visual Arts