Redux, Charleston Arts Festival, and Charleston Mag present new exhibition, "Above the Radar" 

click to enlarge Donna Cooper Hurt

Hurt was one of original artists featured in the Under the Radar shows

Event Details Above the Radar @ Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Oct. 4-Nov. 2 Price: Free Visual Arts Map

From Oct. 4 through Nov. 2, Charleston Arts Festival, Redux Contemporary Art Center, andmagazine present a new exhibition,, on display at Redux. Things kick off with an opening reception on Fri. Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m.The exhibition will feature 16 of the local artists from the '06 and '11exhibits, also presented by Charleston Mag.Their works will demonstrate the breadth of growth in their careers since presenting their work at the City Gallery, highlighting the launch of their careers.The exhibition hours are Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sat., 12-5 p.m.