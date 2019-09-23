Soundwave Comics presents a Halloween-themed Comic Con Sat. Oct. 12

Share your love for all things comics and pop culture next month at Charleston's own Soundwave Comic con.
Summerville comics spot Soundwave Comics will host the all-day event on Sat. Oct. 12 at The College Center of Trident Technical College. This Halloween-themed day of fun will feature vendor booths, food trucks, panel discussions, a cosplay contest, and even a mini horror movie fest.
The impressive special guests list includes appearances from Chuck Brown, Patrick Prickett, The Eastern Exotics Wildlife Foundation, Steve Mannion, and many more. Local cosplayer and artist Steve Brunson will be holding it down all day as the Master of Ceremonies.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit the Soundwave Comic Con website
for tickets ($10+) and more information.
@ Trident Technical College (Main Campus)
7000 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
(843) 821-8810
Price:
$10
