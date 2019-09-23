Join Itinerant Literate Books in celebrating Banned Books Week now through Sept. 28 

Corrie Wang's newest YA novel, City of Beasts, tackles a "speculative" fictional world

Writing wrongs

Corrie Wang's City of Beasts has been awaiting its moment for 10 years. The novel envisions a post-apocalyptic world where men (beasts) and women (fees) live as fiercely divided enemies, and at the time the book was first drafted, dystopian YA was saturating the genre. "The original idea came right after The Hunger Games came out," says Wang. "It came close to being published, but dystopian was everywhere so it was trunked."

By Melissa Hayes

