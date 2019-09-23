Monday, September 23, 2019

Call for submissions: North Charleston City Gallery looking for artists for the 2020-21 season

Posted by Lilli Serral on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 2:28 PM

Calling all visual artists: the North Charleston City Gallery wants to see your work to be considered for the July 2020- June 2021 exhibition season.

Both emerging and established professional artists are encouraged to apply. The application is free and open to anyone 18 and older with 2D or wall-hung 3D works. The application process requires an artist statement, resume, exhibition experience, exhibition concept, and five quality images that portray the quality and style of the artists' work. Applications are due by Sat. Nov. 30.

click to enlarge edit-8.jpg


Do you create free-standing work like sculptures or other installations? The Cultural Arts committee of North Charleston wants to see your work, too. Though the North Charleston City Gallery cannot accommodate these works, your work will be considered for other locations. Email an exhibition proposal to culturalarts@northcharleston.org.

The North Charleston City Gallery is located inside the Charleston Area Convention Center. This high-traffic venue offers fantastic exposure for artists seeking to reach locals and visitors from far and wide. Admission to the gallery is free and public receptions typically take place on the first Thursday of every month.

For more information on exhibition opportunities like these, visit the Arts and Culture section of North Charleston's website.

Location Details North Charleston City Gallery
International Blvd. (inside the Charleston Area Convention Center)
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
(843) 745-1087
Gallery
Map
