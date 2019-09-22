Children's Museum of The Lowcounty expanding with new play pavilion

Children's Museum of the Lowcountry kicking off campaign to fund nine new interactive exhibits

Ready, set, play

Earlier this year, the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry announced its final transition of a $6.2 million campaign to launch nine new transformative art exhibitions including an innovative Play Pavilion promoting healthy child development, educational opportunity, and commemorating the ever growing foundation of childhood.

By Olivia Neumann

Culture Shock