Sunday, September 22, 2019

Children's Museum of The Lowcounty expanding with new play pavilion

More space, more fun

Posted by Connor Simonson on Sun, Sep 22, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Get ready for fun, kids - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Get ready for fun, kids
The Children's Museum of The Lowcountry announced plans in May to build a 4,800-square-foot pavilion in their backyard at 25 Ann St. — the Charleston BAR gave its approval at the end of August.

The new addition is a part of the museum's $6.2 million capital campaign, which will add "nine new state-of-the-art exhibits and expand play space outdoors with the creation of the play pavilion."

click to enlarge Inspired by Pick Up Sticks - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Inspired by Pick Up Sticks
The executive director of the museum, Nichole Myles, say the new pavilion will "transform the way children in the Lowcountry play," support "healthy child development," present kids with "educational opportunities," and celebrate "the endless potential of childhood."
Liollio Architecture designed the pavilion which will have brightly colored skewed steel columns inspired by Pick Up Sticks. The new space will allow the museum to expand outdoor exhibit space, including Port Go Go Go and Lottawatta Island. The pavilion will also serve as the new front entrance and public face for the museum.

If you are interested in donating to the museum's Make & Believe campaign, please visit explore.CML.org.
Location Details Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
25 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 853-8962
Museum
Map

