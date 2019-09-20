Poet Marcus Amaker recognized among S.C. "Fresh Voice" honorees

click to enlarge
Provided
Amaker is currently an artist-in-residence at the Gaillard, where he's bringing more black voices to the stage and to classrooms in the area
Last week South Carolina Humanities
announced their 2019 recipients of the Governor's Awards in the Humanities and the Fresh Voices in the Humanities Awards, including poet laureate of Charleston Marcus Amaker.
The Fresh Voices in the Humanities Awards was first introduced last year as a way to recognize innovative individuals who use culture and history to bring people together, but whose efforts may have gone relatively unnoticed by their own community.
(We'd argue that the community does
notice Amaker's efforts, but we'll celebrate any additional earned accolade.)
Joining Amaker in the list of recipients is Marlanda Dekine.
Also known as Sapient Soul
, Dekine is a poet and social worker currently serving as the founder and executive director of Speaking Down Barriers
, a nonprofit using spoken word poetry as its primary tool for healing and justice.
The third honoree is Scott Gwara
, a professor at the University of South Carolina who, for more than two decades, has been assembling, studying, and publicizing a collection of rare handwritten books from medieval and Renaissance Europe. Gwara considers the collection to be a legacy for all the citizens of our state.
The Governor's Awards in the Humanities was established in 1991 and celebrates South Carolina's most ambitious humanities academics and advocates. The recipients of the award include Greenville Chautauqua
, a nonprofit organization that brings historical figures and events to life through interactive theater and compelling discussion; Ron Daise
, the Vice President for Creative Education at Brookgreen Gardens whose work showcases the significance of Gullah Geechee heritage; and Steven Naifeh
, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, internationally-exhibited visual artist, and an historic preservationist.
An award ceremony and luncheon will be held Thurs. Oct. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia. More information about table sponsorships, tickets, the event, and the winners can be found
online.