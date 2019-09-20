Friday, September 20, 2019

Meet Daniel Tiger for storytime at Charleston's main library on Saturday

the most paw-some event of the weekend.

Posted by Lilli Serral on Fri, Sep 20, 2019

Head over to the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch on Saturday for a chance to scope out the real-life Daniel Tiger and read a few stories.

The Daniel Tiger will be there to meet the kids and hang out at the library. Kids will enjoy story time, crafts, games, and even a read-along bus ride with CCPL librarians and Owlbert on a CARTA DASH bus.

Come meet your favorite neighborhood tiger at the library at 68 Calhoun St. from 10a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow, Sat. Sept. 21.

