Meet Daniel Tiger for storytime at Charleston's main library on Saturday
the most paw-some event of the weekend.
by Lilli Serral
on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 12:37 PM
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch on Saturday for a chance to scope out the real-life Daniel Tiger and read a few stories.
Daniel Tiger will be there to meet the kids and hang out at the library. Kids will enjoy story time, crafts, games, and even a read-along bus ride with CCPL librarians and Owlbert on a CARTA DASH bus.
Come meet your favorite neighborhood tiger at the library at 68 Calhoun St. from 10a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow, Sat. Sept. 21.
