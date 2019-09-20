UPDATE: Cancelled - Marianne Williamson will stop by Blue Bicycle on Monday for Teen Voices Forum

click to enlarge
Blue Bicycle Books
will host the Marianne Williamson 2020 Teen Council on Monday as they present the MW2020 Teen Voices Forum with the presidential candidate Williamson
herself as the guest of honor.
In addition to her most recent public notoriety as a 2020 candidate, Williamson is an author, activist, and lecturer. She's no stranger to the New York Times
Bestseller List and her latest book, A Politics of Love: A Handbook for a New American Revolution
, urges Americans to act from the heart in a divisive political climate.
Williamson, in conversation with Teen Council organizer Mateusz Wojnarowicz, will speak about her candidacy and writing. The event will take place in Blue Bicycle's picturesque courtyard and will feature live music and refreshments.
It all goes down on Mon. Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Williamson will be available afterwards for a meet and greet and book signing from 12:15-1 p.m.