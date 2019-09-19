The South Carolina Arts Commission is accepting applications for artist fellowships

click to enlarge
The South Carolina Arts Commission
is now accepting applications for FY21 artist fellowships. S.C. resident artists working in prose, poetry, dance performance, and dance choreography are encouraged to apply. Four awards of $5,000 will be given to one artist working in each discipline.
A panel of out-of-state judges will award the fellowships through a competitive, anonymous process based solely on artistic excellence. Fellowship awards often bring recognition that open doors to other employment opportunities.
Executive director David Platts describes the fellowships as "unrestricted awards the Arts Commission uses to recognize artistic achievement by South Carolina's exceptional artists." The award can be used "to invest in their work with additional learning or supplies or they can pay bills or buy groceries."
Applications must be submitted online before midnight Fri. Nov. 15.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, be U.S. citizens and South Carolina residents with a full-time residence in the state or two years before applying, and plan to remain in-state through the fellowship period (July 2020 through June 2021).
For more information, and to apply, check out the fellowship's grant page
.