September 19, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise read their poetry at Redux on Sat. Sept. 28 

Accessible and inclusive for all

Lockwood and Weise's new novels - BLUE BICYCLE BOOKS
  • Blue Bicycle Books
  • Lockwood and Weise's new novels

Blue Bicycle Books hosts a poetry reading with renowned poets Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise at Redux Contemporary Art Center on Sat. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Weise will be reading selections from her new book Cyborg Detective, followed by an audience discussion, meet-and-greet, and a book signing.

Weise is a poet, performance artist, and disability rights activist, and she is the author of four books: three poetry collections and a novel.

Lockwood is an American poet and essayist. Her memoir Priestdaddy was named one of the 10 best books of 2017 by The New York Times.
Event Details Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise Poetry Reading
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry
