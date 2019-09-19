Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise read their poetry at Redux on Sat. Sept. 28 

-
Blue Bicycle Books
-
Lockwood and Weise's new novels
Blue Bicycle Books
hosts a poetry reading with renowned poets Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise at Redux Contemporary Art Center
on Sat. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Weise will be reading selections from her new book Cyborg Detective
, followed by an audience discussion, meet-and-greet, and a book signing.
Weise is a poet, performance artist, and disability rights activist, and she is the author of four books: three poetry collections and a novel.
Lockwood is an American poet and essayist. Her memoir Priestdaddy
was named one of the 10 best books of 2017 by The New York Times
.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Books + Poetry