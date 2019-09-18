South of Broadway Theatre Company helps bring two mainstage productions to Charleston next year

South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) is partnering with two organizations to bring two big productions to Charleston in 2020.
The first partnership, with NYC-based Patton Daye Slater Productions, brings the world premiere of Love & Southern D!scomfort to the Charleston Music Hall in January 2020. This premiere is the first step in the process to incubate the show for Broadway.
Then, in March 2020 South of Broadway and the Citadel's fine arts department bring a full-stage production of Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues to the Citadel's campus. The Citadel and SOBTC host a launch party on Sun. Nov. 3 at the Holliday Alumni Center to kick off their collaboration, which will include additional events and community activities.
“There are many parallels between the arts and the military; staging on both of these fronts requires dedication to detail, a diverse team, and a clear directive,” said director of fine arts at The Citadel, Tiffany Silverman, in a press release. “The Citadel recognizes that partnerships like ours with SOBTC foster innovative ways to develop the communication skills of our cadets as well as connect with the greater Charleston community.”