Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Second Annual Sea Island Arts Fest is back in the name of arts education

All out for arts

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 11:48 AM

The Sea Island Arts Fest on James Island returns on Sun. Sept. 29 from 1-6 p.m. at 1122 Dills Bluff Road. This year the festival will feature local live music and dance, artisans including glass blowers and sweetgrass basket weavers, and local craft vendors.

The fest is a benefit for arts education and enrichment programs in the area as well as the James Island Outreach food drive.

Discounts will be offered on food products, and  vendors like Martin's Bar-B-Que are dedicating a portion of sales as well — so you can gorge on some mac n’ cheese, barbecue, hot dogs, and more in the name of a good cause.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and your purchase includes a raffle ticket. Children 12 and under get free admission with the donation of a food item or $2.

For more information head online or email info@jiarts.org. Vendors may register at the James Island Town Hall.
