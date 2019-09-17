Second Annual Sea Island Arts Fest is back in the name of arts education

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details Sea Island Arts Fest @ James Island Town Hall 1122 Dills Bluff Road James Island, SC When: Sun., Sept. 29, 1-6 p.m. Price: $5/adults, Free/kids under 12 with pantry food donation Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers Map

The Sea Island Arts Fest on James Island returns on Sun. Sept. 29 from 1-6 p.m. at 1122 Dills Bluff Road. This year the festival will feature local live music and dance, artisans including glass blowers and sweetgrass basket weavers, and local craft vendors.The fest is a benefit for arts education and enrichment programs in the area as well as the James Island Outreach food drive.Discounts will be offered on food products, and vendors like Martin's Bar-B-Que are dedicating a portion of sales as well — so you can gorge on some mac n’ cheese, barbecue, hot dogs, and more in the name of a good cause.Tickets are $5 for adults, and your purchase includes a raffle ticket. Children 12 and under get free admission with the donation of a food item or $2.For more information head online or email info@jiarts.org. Vendors may register at the James Island Town Hall.