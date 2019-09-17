Charleston Black Theatre presents "Southern Boys" as part of MOJA this October

The theater’s production of their musical Southern Boys will be held at the Cannon Street Arts Center, Fri. Oct. 4 and Sat. Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sun. Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.
Southern Boys is a production created by Kathy D. Harrison that follows the lives of a group of African-American boys during Reconstruction following the Civil War who make a pact to move north to find a life outside of sharecropping.
“I want to share this story with Charleston’s theater-going community as well as the younger generation studying American social and current events,” said Charleston Black Theatre founder Yvonne Broaddus on their website.
Tickets start at $22 for students 12-18, and $37 for adults. Tickets may be purchased here.
The theater also has a GoFundMe page and is accepting donations to help fund this production.