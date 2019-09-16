September 16, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

YALLfest 2019 keynote speaker and special event tickets on sale now 

YA literature fanatics' favorite time of year

The YALLfest 2019 lineup has been announced and tickets are now on sale, so YALL(b)est be getting them ASAP. These tickets sell like hotcakes and these YA fans are no joke.

Check out the full list of authors and snag tickets online at yallfest.org.

After the usual fun of YALLFest's Fierce Friday and Red Carpet Preview, check out some great keynote convos throughout the weekend.

The opening keynote conversation features authors Holly Black (who writes in the world of faerie, natch) and Tochi Onyebuchi, an up-and-coming talent and the writer of Beasts Made of Night. The two will chat about their magical minds — you'll want to take a peek inside.

Additional keynote conversations include authors like Kate DiCamillo, Roshani Chokshi, Karen McManus, and Stephanie Garber.

Additional authors include:

Renee Adheih, author of the beautiful YA fantasy duology Flame in the Mist and Smoke in the Sun; Jenny Han, author of the successful To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series that has turned into a Netflix sensation; Beautiful Creatures series co-author, Kami Garcia; and Charleston's Corrie Wang, author of The Takedown and City of Beasts (out this Tues. Sept. 17).

The list goes on. Check it out at yallfest.org.
