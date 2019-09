PURE Theatre presents an interactive performance of "Osceola's Muse" this October 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr user Leon Reed

Chief Osceola of the Seminole Tribe

This October PURE Theatre will collaborate with local costume designers, actors, and musicians to perform an interactive rendition ofto benefit the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.The four performances will take place at Battery Gadsden on Oct. 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP. They can be purchased online is about the capture and imprisonment of Chief Osceola's Seminole tribe on Sullivan's Island. The performance aims to highlight Osceola's bravery and leadership during captivity, as well as the rich culture and rituals of his tribe.Charleston artist Jonathan Green will provide original costumes and scenery, all of which will be photographed for display at Sandpiper Gallery on Oct. 11 prior to the performance. Renowned musicians Delia Chariker and Nina O'Bani will perform Native American and African music throughout the show.Through this interactive production of, the audience will be able to immerse themselves in South Carolina history and explore the remnants of the Fort Moultrie Battery.