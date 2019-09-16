CCPL wants your input for the new St. Paul's Hollywood Library 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The St. Paul's Hollywood library is coming along
On Sept. 17, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is holding a public forum to gather ideas and opinions on possible projects and equipment for the new St. Paul's Hollywood Library, scheduled to open in early 2020
.
Libraries aren't just for checking out books anymore: CCPL plans to include community events, activities, and a makerspace area in the new library. A makerspace is a creative studio for community members to gather and work on projects while sharing ideas and equipment. The equipment can range from simple arts and crafts to technology like copiers and 3D printers.
The tools included in the studio, as well as future events and projects in the library, depend on the community's feedback from the forum.
The forum will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Baptist Hill High School cafeteria, and is open to everyone.
@ Baptist Hill High School
5117 Baptist Hill Road
Hollywood
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Tue., Sept. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars, Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events