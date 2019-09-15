American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek Show heads to Charleston Sept. 25-27

click to enlarge
Quilters, assemble
For lovers of all-things soft, plush and quilted, get excited for the American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show 2019, headed to town Wed. Sept. 25-Fri. Sept. 27.
The event will be held at the Charleston Area Convention Center, and will feature instructor workshops, contests with prizes amounting to $54,000 in total, exhibitions from artisans, and a Merchant Mall.
The touring show has already visited cities across the U.S. and is finishing off the 2019 exhibition with the Charleston event.
“The special exhibits are intended to provide inspiration and entertainment for quilters, collectors, and fiber art enthusiasts attending the event,” said AQS executive show director Bonnie Browning. “We expect more than 15,000 attendees at our first-ever Charleston event and are looking forward to bringing the wonderful art of quilting to the Holy City.”
Head online to see a full list of the exhibitions here
. You can also purchase tickets
online — day of tickets start at $14 for non-members. AQS members will receive 20 percent off of their ticket price.
@ North Charleston Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sept. 25-27
Price:
Prices vary
