Local author's new book encourages kids to appreciate the environment

click to enlarge Provided

"A Walk Along the Sea" by Ben Pogue

Lowcountry author Ben Pogue has released his new book,, published by Starbooks and Lydia Inglett Publishing. The book encourages a love of the natural world, gearing future generations toward a conservationist attitude.is illustrated in a watercolor that takes readers into the environment, the verses of the extended poem uncovering the simple mysteries of the natural world.“My father’s work speaks to readers of every age and stage of life, and shares the connection between families and our connection with nature,” said Ben Pogue III in a press release. "It symbolizes the journey toward appreciation of conservation efforts and it calls to the simple acts of preservation that heal and replenish our world."The book is available for $24.95 in hardcover and can be pre-ordered here