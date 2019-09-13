Friday, September 13, 2019

Local author's new book encourages kids to appreciate the environment

Raising the next generation to care

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge "A Walk Along the Sea" by Ben Pogue - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • "A Walk Along the Sea" by Ben Pogue
Lowcountry author Ben Pogue has released his new book, A Walk Along the Sea, published by Starbooks and Lydia Inglett Publishing. The book encourages a love of the natural world, gearing future generations toward a conservationist attitude.

A Walk Along the Sea is illustrated in a watercolor that takes readers into the environment, the verses of the extended poem uncovering the simple mysteries of the natural world.

“My father’s work speaks to readers of every age and stage of life, and shares the connection between families and our connection with nature,” said Ben Pogue III in a press release. "It symbolizes the journey toward appreciation of conservation efforts and it calls to the simple acts of preservation that heal and replenish our world."

The book is available for $24.95 in hardcover and can be pre-ordered here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS