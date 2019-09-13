Friday, September 13, 2019

Holy City Magic's first guest magician Michael Trixx to appear

Rock n' roll and vanishing birds, just sayin'

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM


Holy City Magic is now up and running, and you better believe they're bringing the magic. The first guest magician to make an appearance at the club will be Michael Trixx, who heads to town for two adults-only performances and two family-friendly matinee shows, Sept. 20-22.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

Featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Trixx has played in clubs all over the country and his show combines a unique blend of rock n’roll and magic. Be prepared for vanishing birds, levitations, and confetti explosions set to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

The magic and comedy theater opened this August, hosting family-friendly, matinee hour-long performances as well as evening shows that kick off with a cocktail hour followed by stage performances.

Learn more about Holy City Magic and all of their upcoming events online at holycitymagic.com.
Event Details Michael Trixx Magic
@ Holy City Magic
49 1/2 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: Fri., Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 1 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
Price: $15/children under 12, $20/general matinee, $25/front row matinee, general evening, $30/front row evening
Festivals + Events and Family + Kids
