Holy City Magic's first guest magician Michael Trixx to appear

Holy City Magic is now up and running, and you better believe they're bringing the magic. The first guest magician to make an appearance at the club will be Michael Trixx, who heads to town for two adults-only performances and two family-friendly matinee shows, Sept. 20-22.
Featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Trixx has played in clubs all over the country and his show combines a unique blend of rock n’roll and magic. Be prepared for vanishing birds, levitations, and confetti explosions set to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”
The magic and comedy theater opened this August, hosting family-friendly, matinee hour-long performances as well as evening shows that kick off with a cocktail hour followed by stage performances.
Learn more about Holy City Magic and all of their upcoming events online at holycitymagic.com.