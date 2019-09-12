Nonprofit Just Be You sponsors motivational speaking series featuring Darius Rucker 

click to enlarge
Just Be You
-
Provided
-
Angel Roberts is one of the motivational speakers you'll hear from with 'Just Be You'
, an organization dedicated to bolstering confidence in teenagers, is sponsoring a motivational speaking series set to launch this September.
Its kickoff event will be hosted at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wed. Sept. 25, where area students will have a chance to hear from a panel of speakers including musician Darius Rucker, former NFL player and sports anchor Corey Miller, and founder of dance brand Peace Love Hip Hop, Angel Roberts.
“Just Be You has been a passion project in the works for a long time,” says founder Beth Rucker in a press release. “Empowering these young adults through our programming, encouraging them to embrace their unique self, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to identify their own voices and to see them know that they are enough is so rewarding."
Following the September launch, local schools and teachers will be able to sign up for in-school workshops and assemblies on self-compassion and dealing with life as a teen, courtesy of the nonprofit.
For more information, contact Just Be You executive director Austin Nelson at austin@justbeyou.org.