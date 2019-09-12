Thursday, September 12, 2019
Make sure you score tickets to "The Lion King" in North Charleston with Friday's presale
Can you feel the entertainment tonight?
Posted
by Lilli Serral
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:38 PM
Topics: Theater, Family & Kids
click to enlarge
-
Deen van Meer
-
Jared Dixon plays Simba in "The Lion King" North American Tour
Calling all Broadway fans: this is your chance to get the best seats in the house for the touring production of The Lion King
coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this December.
On Fri. Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m., the Coliseum ticket office will have tickets available for purchase before
they go on sale to the public at all points of purchase at 10 a.m. Get there early to score some Lion King
swag. The very first ticket buyer will even receive an extra-special gift.
The show runs from Wed. Dec. 4-Sun. Dec. 14 of this year.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m., Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. and Tue., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 15
Price:
$25-$85
Theater
Tags: Disney, The Lion King, Broadway, North Charleston Coliseum, Image