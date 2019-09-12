Thursday, September 12, 2019

Make sure you score tickets to "The Lion King" in North Charleston with Friday's presale

Can you feel the entertainment tonight?

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Jared Dixon plays Simba in "The Lion King" North American Tour - DEEN VAN MEER
  • Deen van Meer
  • Jared Dixon plays Simba in "The Lion King" North American Tour
Calling all Broadway fans: this is your chance to get the best seats in the house for the touring production of The Lion King coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this December.

On Fri. Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m., the Coliseum ticket office will have tickets available for purchase before they go on sale to the public at all points of purchase at 10 a.m. Get there early to score some Lion King swag. The very first ticket buyer will even receive an extra-special gift.
Related North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway season includes Disney's The Lion King and more: The circle of life
Jared Dixon as “Simba” in THE LION KING North American Tour. ©Disney.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway season includes Disney's The Lion King and more
The circle of life
See some broadway darlings without having to make the trip to NYC with the Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
By Lauren Hurlock
Culture Shock
The show runs from Wed. Dec. 4-Sun. Dec. 14 of this year.

Event Details Disney Presents The Lion King
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m., Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. and Tue., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 15
Price: $25-$85
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map
Topics: Theater, Family & Kids

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Events

  •  Disney Presents The Lion King @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m., Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. and Tue., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 15 $25-$85
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS