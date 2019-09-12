Make sure you score tickets to "The Lion King" in North Charleston with Friday's presale

click to enlarge Deen van Meer

Jared Dixon plays Simba in "The Lion King" North American Tour

Event Details Disney Presents The Lion King @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m., Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. and Tue., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 15 Price: $25-$85 Theater Map

Calling all Broadway fans: this is your chance to get the best seats in the house for the touring production ofcoming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this December.On Fri. Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m., the Coliseum ticket office will have tickets available for purchasethey go on sale to the public at all points of purchase at 10 a.m. Get there early to score someswag. The very first ticket buyer will even receive an extra-special gift.The show runs from Wed. Dec. 4-Sun. Dec. 14 of this year.